Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) Receives €35.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.11 ($40.13).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGO. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

SGO traded up €0.49 ($0.58) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €36.70 ($43.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is €34.91 and its 200-day moving average is €29.73. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.