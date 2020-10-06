Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

