Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $101.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $827,924.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $85,659,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $52,517,140.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,303,466 shares of company stock valued at $102,054,194 over the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.56. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.13.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

