Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) vs. CCA Industries (NYSE:CAWW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and CCA Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 2 4 6 0 2.33 CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus price target of $75.82, indicating a potential downside of 3.08%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than CCA Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 16.13% 559.34% 16.75% CCA Industries -1.89% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and CCA Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $15.69 billion 4.27 $2.37 billion $2.83 27.64 CCA Industries $17.14 million 0.89 $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats CCA Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners. The company also provides home care products comprising dishwashing detergents, household cleaners, and fabric conditioners; pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats. Its principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Elta MD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The company markets and sells its oral, personal, and home care products to various retailers, wholesalers, and distributors; and pet nutrition products for dogs and cats through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and e-commerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

