Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cohu has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cohu by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.