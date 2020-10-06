Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.05. 49,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,826. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.75. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.