Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $29.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

CFG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 240,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,920. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,406,000 after buying an additional 3,172,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,952,000 after buying an additional 2,058,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,710,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,981,000 after buying an additional 1,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,480,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

