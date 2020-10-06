Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Trimmed by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,644 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 935,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 269,081 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. 1,951,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,923,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.