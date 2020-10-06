Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lowered by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO remained flat at $$38.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,923,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

