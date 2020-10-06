CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:CIR remained flat at $$28.19 on Thursday. 218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $563.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

