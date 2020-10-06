Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Sell

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.29.

TSE CGX opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$4.72 and a 52-week high of C$34.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cineplex will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cineplex news, Director Phyllis Yaffe purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,750.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

