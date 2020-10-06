Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Lowered to $6.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cineplex from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cineplex from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cineplex to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of CPXGF traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 40,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,341. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

