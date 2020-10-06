Cimarex Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,852 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 461% compared to the average daily volume of 687 call options.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. 140166 upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:XEC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,293. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

