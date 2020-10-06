CIBC Lowers Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$6.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CGX. National Bank Financial lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.14.

TSE:CGX traded up C$0.36 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. Cineplex has a one year low of C$4.72 and a one year high of C$34.39.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis Yaffe purchased 2,800 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,750.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

