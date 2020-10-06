Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to announce $79.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.73 million to $82.90 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $109.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $323.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.76 million to $330.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $396.72 million, with estimates ranging from $368.33 million to $435.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CHUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of CHUY stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,478. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,936.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chuy’s by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 14,105.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,258 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Chuy’s by 23.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period.

Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

