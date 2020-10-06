Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

NYSE CB traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average of $119.72. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Chubb’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,285,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

