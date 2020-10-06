Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $250,986.86 and approximately $229.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002009 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00262643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00036883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00085262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.01534411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00158722 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,374,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,167,028 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.