CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Monday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This is a positive change from CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34.

CRPJY stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHINA RESOURES/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

