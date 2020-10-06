Chiliz Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.47 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $53.08 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00262713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00037196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00085361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.01536408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00158856 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,920,737,861 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

