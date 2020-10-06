CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on CHF Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CHFS opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.54. CHF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 295.29% and a negative net margin of 285.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CHF Solutions by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

