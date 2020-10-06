Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,192. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.60 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $1,245,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,056.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $5,647,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,022.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 657,501 shares of company stock valued at $36,533,375. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.