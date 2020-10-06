Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Chelverton Growth Trust plc (LON:CGW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 31383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The company has a market cap of $2.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.

Chelverton Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:CGW)

Chelverton Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth through investment in companies listed on the official list and traded on the Alternative Investment Market with a market capitalization at the time of investment of up to 50 million pounds. The Company invests in securities of publicly quoted the United Kingdom companies, though it may invest in unquoted securities.

