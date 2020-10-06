CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$1.15 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.65.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,814. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $190.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$159.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 41,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,836.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,663,335 shares in the company, valued at C$1,240,847.91. Also, Director Thomas James Simons purchased 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$44,508.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,740,070 shares in the company, valued at C$2,177,807.64.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

