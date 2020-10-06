Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Century Aluminum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered Century Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Shares of CENX stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 11,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $115,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 9,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $99,784.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,596. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,642,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,045 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,635,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,209,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.