Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.67.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

CDEV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 49,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,621,247. The company has a market cap of $178.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 6.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1,268.3% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,617,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 21,891,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200,632 shares during the period. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% in the second quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 83,459,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

