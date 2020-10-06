Centamin’s (CELTF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Centamin alerts:

OTCMKTS:CELTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. 80,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.94. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.