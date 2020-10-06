Centamin (TSE:CEE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Centamin (TSE:CEE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CEE opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.01. Centamin has a twelve month low of C$1.52 and a twelve month high of C$4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

In other Centamin news, Senior Officer Youssef Abbas El-Raghy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total transaction of C$423,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,662 shares in the company, valued at C$715,370.71. Also, Director Heidi Anne Brown sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$59,625.00.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

