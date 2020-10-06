Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will report sales of $32.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.83 million and the highest is $32.95 million. Celsius posted sales of $20.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.95 million to $124.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $156.99 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $158.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 57.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Celsius by 131.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 528.13 and a beta of 1.50. Celsius has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $26.76.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

