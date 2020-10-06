Celo Dollar (CUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00009444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $510.90 or 0.04852006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057446 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00032221 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 10,751,909 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

