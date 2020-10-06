CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in CDW by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CDW by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.00. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

