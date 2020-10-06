CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBTX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CBTX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of CBTX opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CBTX has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $31.73.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBTX will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 162.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 128.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

