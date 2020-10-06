Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
NYSE CBOE traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.14. 55,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.54. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $72.01 and a 12-month high of $127.93.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.
