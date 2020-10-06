Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE CBOE traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.14. 55,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.54. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $72.01 and a 12-month high of $127.93.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $296.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.38 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

