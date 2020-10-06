Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Cut by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $150.64. The company had a trading volume of 175,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $156.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day moving average is $128.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

