Cashaa (CAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.80 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and Exrates. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and $1.09 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00261369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.01537656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00159137 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

