Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Carnival (NYSE:CUK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUK. ValuEngine downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded Carnival from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE CUK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 57,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. Carnival has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Carnival by 972.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Carnival by 210.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Carnival during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 533.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

