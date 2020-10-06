CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDNA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.38 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,433,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

