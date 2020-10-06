Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives $46.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis lifted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $149,862.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $93,073.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,895.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.25. 4,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,441. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

