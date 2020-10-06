Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CFFN. BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.
In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 155,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.42.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.
