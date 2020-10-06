Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFFN. BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 146,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46,419 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 16.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 155,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

