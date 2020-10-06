Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.90.

Shares of CFX opened at C$4.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $301.38 million and a P/E ratio of -6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.53. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.13.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$250.70 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

