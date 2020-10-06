Canaccord Genuity Raises K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$12.50

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. K92 Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.41.

Shares of CVE KNT traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,764. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.49. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company has a market cap of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$66.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other K92 Mining news, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$511,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns -76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($511,096.50). Also, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.84, for a total transaction of C$2,188,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns -165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($1,128,600). In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock worth $7,513,547.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

