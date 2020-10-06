Canaccord Genuity Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$1.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.14.

Precision Drilling stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.92. 186,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.24. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.15.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$189.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

