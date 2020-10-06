Canaccord Genuity Increases Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target to C$0.25

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Pine Cliff Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.22. 94,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,805,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,131,237.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 937,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,335.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

