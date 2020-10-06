Canaccord Genuity Boosts Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target to C$2.50

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 168.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Medipharm Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.30 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Medipharm Labs stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.93. 272,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,889. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39. Medipharm Labs has a 52 week low of C$0.79 and a 52 week high of C$5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.19 million and a PE ratio of -6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

