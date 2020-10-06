Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Camtek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.96 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.71. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Camtek by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Camtek by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

