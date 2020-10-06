Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.92.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.25 million, a P/E ratio of 122.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.68 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 1.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 821,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 318,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

