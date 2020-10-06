Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at MKM Partners

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.95.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $200.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.93. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 670.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,656,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,786 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 678.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,325 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

