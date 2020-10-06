Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CXB. Raymond James upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial set a C$2.70 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of CVE CXB traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

