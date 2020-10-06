CaixaPay (CXP) Trading Up 82.5% Over Last 7 Days

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $108,348.07 and approximately $7.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 82.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00262114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00036142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00084550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.01521020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00157916 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile