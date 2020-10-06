Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,902,000.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.83. 70,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,258. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.14.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

