Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $86.45. 47,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

